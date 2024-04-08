Sublette County Arrest Report for April 1-8, 2024

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from April 1-8, 2024.

Joshua Locker, of Marbleton, Wyoming, was arrested April 6 for alleged hit and run, open container, probation violation, expired registration and failure to maintain lane of travel.

John Phillips, of Boulder, Wyoming, was arrested April 6 for alleged DUI 3rd in 10 years and bond violation.

Evan Guidinger, of Marbleton, Wyoming, was arrested April 7 for alleged pedestrian under the influence.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

