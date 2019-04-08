Sublette County Arrest Report for April 1 to April 8

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from April 1 to April 8.

Shalena Powell of Boulder, WY, was arrested April 2 for alleged DUI, open container, careless driving, and compulsory auto insurance.

Cody Rowan, of Boulder, WY, was arrested April 2 for alleged felonious restraint.

Ashten Watson, of Riverton, WY, was arrested April 2 for alleged DUi and proof of insurance.

Donn Wermuth, of Pinedale, WY was arrested April 4 for alleged DUI and bond revocation.

Dustin Schepker, of Thermopolis, WY, was arrested April 6 for alleged DUI and proof of insurance.

Clint King, of Boulder, WY, was arrested April 6 for an alleged DUI, compulsory auto insurance, and seat belt driver.

Jeffery Harrison, of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested April 7 for alleged DWUS.