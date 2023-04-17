Sublette County Arrest Report for April 10-17, 2023￼

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from April 10-17, 2023.

Kelsey Bailly, of Boulder, WY, was arrested on April 12 for alleged domestic battery.

Jeromy Lyon, of Boulder, WY, was arrested on April 12 on a warrant for alleged failure to pay.

Tanner Caldwell, of Las Cruces, N.M., was arrested on April 15 for allegedly driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, and open container.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.