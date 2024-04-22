Sublette County Arrest Report for April 15-22, 2024

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from April 15-22, 2024.
Lehi Hottel, of Pinedale, Wyoming, was arrested April 18 for alleged domestic assault and false imprisonment.
Travis Thompson, of Pinedale, Wyoming, was arrested April 21 for alleged domestic battery.
Javier Dominguez-Rivera, of Vineyard, Utah, was arrested April 21 for alleged DUI, unsafe driving and driving without a valid drivers license.
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.