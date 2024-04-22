Sublette County Arrest Report for April 15-22, 2024

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from April 15-22, 2024.

Lehi Hottel, of Pinedale, Wyoming, was arrested April 18 for alleged domestic assault and false imprisonment.

Travis Thompson, of Pinedale, Wyoming, was arrested April 21 for alleged domestic battery.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Javier Dominguez-Rivera, of Vineyard, Utah, was arrested April 21 for alleged DUI, unsafe driving and driving without a valid drivers license.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.