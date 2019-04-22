Sublette County Arrest Report for April 15 to April 22

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from April 15 to April 22.

Trevor Eyre of Boulder, CO, was arrested April 20 for alleged driving on a suspended license, no insurance, speeding in a construction zone, and failure to maintain a commercial log book.

Jill Kaul, of Pinedale, WY, turned herself in on April 16 on a warrant for probation revocation.

Troy Orm, of Boulder, WY, was arrested April 17 for alleged DUI.

Robert Berg, of Aurora, CO was arrested April 20 for alleged driving on a suspended license, and speeding.

Britanny Stevens, of Big Piney, WY, was booked April 18 on a court remand for possession of a controlled substance.

Kamren Summers, of Marbleton, WY, was arrested April 18 on a court remand for possession of a controlled substance.

Levi Sailors, of Marbleton, WY, was booked April 18 on a court remand for possession of a controlled substance.

Emily Hootstein, of Denver, CO, was booked April 18 on a court remand for possession of a controlled substance.

John Little, of Denver, CO, was booked April 18 on a court remand for possession of a controlled substance.

Gary Phillips, of Big Piney, WY, was arrested April 15 for alleged DUI.

Roberto Abreu III, of Denver, CO, was booked April 18 on a court remand for possession of a controlled substance.