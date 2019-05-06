Sublette County Arrest Report for April 29 to May 6

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from April 29 to May 6.

John Handy, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested May 3 for alleged probation violation.

Armoury Hudson, of Moran, WY, was arrested May 5 for alleged possession of a controlled substance.

Wayne Nixon, of Pinedale, WY, was booked May 3 for alleged possesion of a controlled substance.

Johnathan Chapman, of Essex Junction, WT, was arrested May 5 for alleged possession of a controlled substance.

Ryan Reinhart, of Boulder, WY, was arrested April 29 for alleged DUI, failure to maintain lane of travel, open container, no insurance and no seat belt.

Chancee Norby, of Worland, WY, was booked May 2 on a warrant for probation revocation.