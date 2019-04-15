Sublette County Arrest Report for April 8 to April 15

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from April 8 to April 15.

Austin Doyle of Marbleton, WY, was arrested April 8 on an out-of-county warrant.

Elephtherios Longa, of Parker, CO, was arrested April 9 for alleged possession of a controlled substance and speeding.

Gary Phillips, of Big Piney, WY, was arrested April 15 for alleged DUI.

Jorge Arciga, of Pinedale, WY was arrested April 13 for alleged DUI.

Travis Toussaint, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested April 13 on a warrant for bond revocation.

Bradley Watsabaugh, of Daniel, WY, was arrested April 13 on an out-of-county warrant.

Lesley Wolfe, of Cheyenne, WY, was arrested April 10 on an out-of-county warrant.

Ross Stokes, of Marbleton, WY, was arrested April 10 for alleged driving on a suspended license, and interference with a peace officer.