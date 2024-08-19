Sublette County Arrest Report for August 12-19, 2024

PINEDALE — The following individual was booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from August 12-19, 2024.

Matthew Evans, of Marbleton, Wyoming, was arrested August 15 on a Marbleton Municipal Warrant.

Cheylee Morgan, of Highlands Ranch, Colorado, was arrested August 18 for alleged DUI.

Daniel Copa, of Rosebud, Texas, was arrested August 13 for alleged DUI and failure to maintain lane of travel.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.