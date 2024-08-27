Sublette County Arrest Report for August 19-26, 2024

PINEDALE — The following individual was booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from August 19-26, 2024.

Alfred Norton III, of Boulder, Wyoming, was arrested August 19 for alleged bond violation and driving on a suspended license.

Mark Rios, of Big Piney, Wyoming, was arrested August 19 for alleged possession of a controlled substance. He was also arrested August 22 for alleged domestic battery and bond violation.

Elizabeth Tabor, of Big Piney, Wyoming, was arrested August 19 for alleged possession of a controlled substance.

William Foster, of Marbleton, Wyoming, was arrested August 19 for alleged DUI and no insurance.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.