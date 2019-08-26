Sublette County Arrest Report for August 19 to August 26

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from August 19 to August 26.

Dana Cooper, of Boise, ID, was booked August 19 on a warrant for probation revocation.

Matthew Green, of Dayton, OH, was arrested August 20 for alleged DUI and open container.

Timothy Batchelor, of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested August 24 for alleged DUI, failure to maintain lane of travel, and speeding.

Jason Lingar, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested on August 25 for allege driving on a suspended license and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.

Michael Stone, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested on August 24 for alleged domestic battery.