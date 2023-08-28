Sublette County Arrest Report for August 21-28, 2023

PINEDALE — The following individual was booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from August 21-28, 2023.

Bryan Deruiter-Zylker, of Pinedale, Wyoming, was arrested August 25 on a warrant for bond revocation.

Raymond Mestas, of Big Piney, Wyoming, was arrested August 21 on a warrant for violation of a stalking order.

Nicholas Wilson, of Pinedale, Wyoming, was arrested August 24 for alleged DUI, minor in possession of alcohol, and open container.

Kurtis Babel, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, was arrested August 27 for alleged DUI and speeding.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.