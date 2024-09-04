Sublette County Arrest Report for August 26-September 2, 2024

PINEDALE — The following individual was booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from August 26-September 2, 2024.

William Heffner, of Big Piney, Wyoming, was arrested August 29 for an alleged probation violation.

Tanner Porter, of Pinedale, Wyoming, was arrested August 27 for alleged possession of a controlled substance, expired registration, no insurance, no drivers license and speeding.

Javis Uranga-Mendoza, of Lehi, Utah, was arrested August 31 for alleged driving on a suspended license and speeding.

Teddy Walters, of Marbleton, Wyoming, was arrested August 31 for alleged aggravated assault, battery and accessory before the fact.

Sawyer Evans, of Big Piney, Wyoming, was arrested August 29 for alleged violation of a protection order, possession of a controlled substance and child endangerment.

Lucas Weaver, of Liberty, Utah, was arrested September 1 for alleged minor in possession of alcohol and minor in possession of tobacco.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.