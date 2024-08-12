Sublette County Arrest Report for August 5-12, 2024

Sublette County Arrest Report for August 5-12, 2024

PINEDALE — The following individual was booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from August 5-12, 2024.

Frank Adam, of Boulder, Wyoming, was arrested August 8 for alleged possession of a controlled substance.

Zena Geiger, of Evans, Colorado, was arrested August 10 for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Miguel Gonzalez-Lopez, of Marbleton, Wyoming, was arrested August 6 for alleged no drivers license, no insurance and expired registration.

John Mitsoyianis, of Marbleton, Wyoming, was arrested August 9 for alleged criminal trespass.

James Dohrmann, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, was arrested August 8 on a warrant.

Dain Sharrard, of Loveland, Colorado, was arrested August 10 for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance.

Dillan Smith, of Big Piney, Wyoming, was arrested August 9 for alleged violation of a protection order and unlawful use of a telephone.

Hillary Whitman, of Marbleton, Wyoming, was arrested August 10 on a warrant for probation violation.

William Price, of Lakeside, Montana, was arrested August 8 on a warrant for DUI, eluding, interference with a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Related Articles

Weather Forecast for Monday, August 12th, 2024

Weather Forecast for Monday, August 12th, 2024

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 12th, 2024

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 12th, 2024

Weather Forecast for Sunday, August 11th, 2024

Weather Forecast for Sunday, August 11th, 2024

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 11th, 2024

Sweetwater County Arrest Report for August 11th, 2024