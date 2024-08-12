Sublette County Arrest Report for August 5-12, 2024

PINEDALE — The following individual was booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from August 5-12, 2024.
Frank Adam, of Boulder, Wyoming, was arrested August 8 for alleged possession of a controlled substance.
Zena Geiger, of Evans, Colorado, was arrested August 10 for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance.
Miguel Gonzalez-Lopez, of Marbleton, Wyoming, was arrested August 6 for alleged no drivers license, no insurance and expired registration.
John Mitsoyianis, of Marbleton, Wyoming, was arrested August 9 for alleged criminal trespass.
James Dohrmann, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, was arrested August 8 on a warrant.
Dain Sharrard, of Loveland, Colorado, was arrested August 10 for alleged felony possession of a controlled substance.
Dillan Smith, of Big Piney, Wyoming, was arrested August 9 for alleged violation of a protection order and unlawful use of a telephone.
Hillary Whitman, of Marbleton, Wyoming, was arrested August 10 on a warrant for probation violation.
William Price, of Lakeside, Montana, was arrested August 8 on a warrant for DUI, eluding, interference with a peace officer and possession of a controlled substance.
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.