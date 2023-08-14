Sublette County Arrest Report for August 7-14, 2023

PINEDALE — The following individual was booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from August 7-14, 2023.

Paul Johnson of Big Piney, Wyoming, was arrested on August 10 for allegedly driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, driving on a suspended license, throwing a burning substance from a vehicle, and speeding.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.