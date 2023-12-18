Sublette County Arrest Report for December 11-18, 2023

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from December 11-18, 2023.

Jason Palacios, of Pinedale, Wyoming, was arrested Dec. 15 on a warrant for felon in possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

Edwin Cervantes, of Pinedale, Wyoming, was arrested Dec. 13 on a warrant for probation revocation.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.