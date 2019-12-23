Sublette County Arrest Report for December 16 to 23

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from December 16 to 23.

Kalysta Hite, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested on December 22 for alleged child abuse and bond violation.

Daniel Peden, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested on December 22 for alleged probation violation.

Matthew Shields, of LaBarge, WY, was booked on December 19 on an out of county warrant.

Austin Deisch, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested on December 19 for alleged DUI and minor in possession of alcohol.

Jason Voohries, of Pinedale, WY, was booked on December 16 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Thomas Willis, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested on December 19 on an alleged probation violation.

Jesus Villalba, of Alhambra, CA, was booked on December 16 on a warrant for aggravated burglary and theft.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.