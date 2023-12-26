Sublette County Arrest Report for December 18-25, 2023

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from December 18-25, 2023.

Martin Stojanovski, of Bondurant, Wyoming, was arrested Dec. 22 for alleged DUI, driving on a suspended license, expired registration and no seatbelt.

Charles Raymond, of Daniel, Wyoming, was arrested Dec. 21 for alleged domestic battery.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.