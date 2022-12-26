Sublette County Arrest Report for December 19-26, 2022

PINEDALE — The following individual was booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from December 19-26, 2022.

Brian Davies, of Big Piney, WY, was arrested on December 21 for allegedly driving under the influence.

Gloria Deneva, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested on December 23 on a warrant for alleged manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance.

Katrina Dohrmann, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested on December 24 for alleged DUI (2nd in 10 years), and open container.

Joseph Cates, of Marbleton, WY, was arrested on December 25 on a warrant for bond revocation x 2.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.