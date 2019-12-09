Sublette County Arrest Report for December 2 to 9

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from December 2 to 9.

Zachary Kilpack, of Kemmerer, WY, was arrested December 8 for alleged DUI.

Eric Mackey, of Idaho Falls, ID, was arrested December 8 for alleged possession of a controlled substance, driving on a suspended license and speeding.

Charles Sanders, of Killeen, TX, was arrested on December 3 for alleged driving on a suspended license, no proof of insurance and speeding.

Jerrod Griffin, of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on December 4 for alleged DUI, failure to maintain lane of travel and no insurance.

Dustin Schepker, of Thermopolis, WY, was arrested on December 4 on a warrant out of Fremont County, WY.