PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from December 23-30.

Victoria Carter, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested on December 26 for alleged driving on suspended license and no insurance.

Anthony Cole, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested on December 24 for alleged probation violation.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.