Sublette County Arrest Report for December 25, 2023 – January 1, 2024

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from December 25, 2023- January 1, 2024.

Gillian McFarland, of Boulder, Wyoming, was arrested Dec. 24 for alleged domestic battery.

John Phillips, of Pinedale, Wyoming, was arrested Dec. 30 for alleged DUI 2nd, possession of a controlled substance and no insurance.

Trevor Dunham, of Pinedale, Wyoming, was arrested Dec. 31 on two warrants for probation violation and possession of a controlled substance.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.