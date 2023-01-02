Sublette County Arrest Report for December 26-January 2, 2022

PINEDALE — The following individual was booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from December 26-January 2, 2022.

Dalton Decoteau,, of Casper, WY, was booked on December 31 on a warrant for failure to pay.

Hilary Whitman, of Marbleton, WY, was arrested on December 31 for alleged DUI with child passenger, reckless driving, too fast for conditions, and reckless endangerment.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.