Sublette County Arrest Reports for December 30 to January 6

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from December 30-January 6.

Samuel Miller, of Marbleton, WY, was arrested on January 1 on a warrant for an alleged failure to appear.

Sean Reed, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested on January 5 for allegedly driving under the influence, no turn signal used and possession of a controlled substance.

Parris Demarbieux, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested on January 5 for allegedly driving under the influence and open container.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.