Sublette County Arrest Report for December 4-11, 2023

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from December 4-11, 2023.

Alfred Norton, of Boulder, Wyoming, was arrested Dec. 9 for alleged driving on a suspended license and open container.

Kenneth Haselhuhn, of Big Piney, Wyoming, was arrested Dec. 8 for alleged driving without a valid driver’s license, interlock device required, and an out of county warrant.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.