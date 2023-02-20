Sublette County Arrest Report for February 13 – February 20, 2023

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from February 13 – February 20, 2023.

John Maser, of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on February 13 for alleged bond violation.

Tyrone Estrada, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested on February 16 for alleged driving on a suspended license and no insurance.

Kavin Hughes, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested on February 18 for alleged DUI and no insurance.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.