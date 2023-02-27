Sublette County Arrest Report for February 20 – February 27, 2023

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from February 20 – February 27, 2023.

Michael Burdick, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested on February 23 for alleged probation violation.

Edwin Cervantes, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested on February 24 for alleged under the influence of a controlled substance.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.