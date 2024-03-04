Sublette County Arrest Report for February 26- March 4, 2024

Sublette County Arrest Report for February 26- March 4, 2024

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from February 26- March 4, 2024.

John Corbett, of Riverton, Wyoming, was arrested March 1 for alleged DUI and open container.

Jennifer Escobar, of Jasper, Texas, was arrested on March 2 for alleged breach of peace, public intoxication, interference with a peace officer and out of county warrants.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Harold Gower, of Pinedale, Wyoming, was arrested March 1 for alleged DUI and driving on a suspended license.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Related Articles

Legislative Report for March 4th, 2024

Legislative Report for March 4th, 2024

Weather Forecast for Monday, March 4, 2024

Weather Forecast for Monday, March 4, 2024

Weather Forecast for Sunday, March 3, 2024

Weather Forecast for Sunday, March 3, 2024

Weather Forecast for Saturday, March 2, 2024

Weather Forecast for Saturday, March 2, 2024