Sublette County Arrest Report for February 26- March 4, 2024

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from February 26- March 4, 2024.

John Corbett, of Riverton, Wyoming, was arrested March 1 for alleged DUI and open container.

Jennifer Escobar, of Jasper, Texas, was arrested on March 2 for alleged breach of peace, public intoxication, interference with a peace officer and out of county warrants.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Harold Gower, of Pinedale, Wyoming, was arrested March 1 for alleged DUI and driving on a suspended license.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.