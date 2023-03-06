Sublette County Arrest Report for February 27 – March 6, 2023

Sublette County Arrest Report for February 27 – March 6, 2023

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from February 27 – March 6, 2023.

Brian Wilson, of Marbleton, WY, was arrested on February 27 on a warrant for alleged failure to pay.

Charles Wheeler, of Bend, OR, was arrested on February 28 for alleged possession of a controlled substance.

Francis Hilchey, of Bend, OR, was arrested on February 28 for alleged possession of a controlled substance.

David Rodriguez-Garcia, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested on March 1 for allegedly driving under the influence, open container, and no insurance.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

