Sublette County Arrest Report for February 5-12, 2024

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from February 5-12, 2024.

Benjamin Dement, of Marbleton, Wyoming, was arrested February 9 for aggravated assault, controlled substance-possession, and controlled substance- manufacture or deliver.

Jeffrey Logan, of Boulder, Wyoming, was booked February 11 for alleged domestic battery.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

