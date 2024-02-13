Sublette County Arrest Report for February 5-12, 2024

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from February 5-12, 2024.
Benjamin Dement, of Marbleton, Wyoming, was arrested February 9 for aggravated assault, controlled substance-possession, and controlled substance- manufacture or deliver.
Jeffrey Logan, of Boulder, Wyoming, was booked February 11 for alleged domestic battery.
A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.