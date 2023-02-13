Sublette County Arrest Report for February 6 – February 13, 2023

PINEDALE — The following individual was booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from February 6 – February 13, 2023.

Jayden Bohm, of Marbleton, WY, was arrested on February 8 for alleged conspiracy to deliver controlled substances and possession of a controlled substance.

Leon Covell, of Marbleton, WY, was arrested on February 8 for alleged conspiracy to deliver control substances and possession of a controlled substance.

Kristopher Guyette, of LaBarge, WY, was arrested on February 13 for alleged reckless endangerment.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.