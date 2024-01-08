Sublette County Arrest Report for January 1-8, 2024

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from January 1-8, 2024.

James Farrell, of Marbleton, Wyoming, was arrested January 6 for alleged DUI.

Michael Lewis, of Pinedale, Wyoming, was arrested January 3 for an alleged probation violation.

Matthew McDonald, of Pinedale, Wyoming, was arrested January 4 for alleged DUI and open container.

Justin Simpson, of Pinedale, Wyoming, was arrested January 1 for alleged domestic battery.

Edwin Cervantes, of Pinedale, Wyoming, was arrested January 3 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Camero Standley, of Cora, Wyoming, was arrested January 5 for alleged DUI.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.