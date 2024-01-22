Sublette County Arrest Report for January 15-22, 2024

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from January 15-22, 2024.

Wilford Richmond, of Daniel, Wyoming, turned himself in on January 21, on a warrant for battery, reckless endangering and probation violation.

Jeffrey Brost, of Pinedale, Wyoming, was arrested January 19 on a warrant for probation revocation.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.