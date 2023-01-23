Sublette County Arrest Report for January 16 – January 23, 2023

PINEDALE — The following individual was booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from January 16 – January 23, 2023.

Adam Roich, of Boulder, WY, was arrested on January 20 on and out-of-county warrant.

Gallen Bellis of Boulder, WY, was arrested on January 21 for alleged DUI and open container.

Adrian Sandoval, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested on January 21, for alleged DUS.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.