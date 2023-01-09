Sublette County Arrest Report for January 2 – January 8, 2022

PINEDALE — The following individual was booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from January 2-January 8, 2022.

Bryan Landers, of Big Piney, WY, was arrested on January 6 on a suspended license, failure to maintain lane of travel, no insurance, and expired license plates.

Andrew Young, of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on January 7 for alleged DUI.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.