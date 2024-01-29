Sublette County Arrest Report for January 22-29, 2024

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from January 22-29, 2024.

Joel Bujanda, of Pinedale, Wyoming, was arrested January 23 for alleged driving on a suspended license and open container.

Bryan Landers, of Big Piney, Wyoming, was arrested January 22 for alleged DUI, no valid drivers license, and possession of a controlled substance.

Roxane Ramage, of Pinedale, Wyoming, was arrested January 24 for alleged probation violation.

Melissa Berger, of Pinedale, Wyoming, was arrested January 22 on a warrant for bond revocation.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.