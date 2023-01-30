Sublette County Arrest Report for January 23 – January 30, 2023

PINEDALE — The following individual was booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from January 23 – January 30, 2023.

Alain Garcia-Garcia, of San Bernardino, CA, was arrested on January 23 for alleged speeding and no drivers license.

Trevor Dunham, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested on January 27 for alleged DUI, possession of a controlled substance x 2, failure to maintain lane of travel, and no seatbelt.

Joshua Cooley, of Palestine, IL, was arrested on January 29, for alleged possession of a controlled substance, and driving on a suspended license.

James Hines, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested on January 29 for an alleged DUI and failure to stop.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.