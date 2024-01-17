Sublette County Arrest Report for January 8-15, 2024

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from January 8-15, 2024.

Christopher Brost, of Pinedale, Wyoming, was arrested January 8 on a warrant for bond revocation.

Franklin Hill, of Big Piney, Wyoming, was arrested January 14 for alleged DUI.

Edward Romasko, of Pinedale, Wyoming, was arrested January 14 for a warrant for solicitation and promoting obscenity.

Kenneth Bitsinnie, of Monument Valley, Utah, was arrested January 14 on a Campbell County, Wyoming warrant for failure to appear.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.