Sublette County Arrest Report for January 8 – January 16, 2023

PINEDALE — The following individual was booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from January 8-January 16, 2023.

Richard Coleman, of Boulder, WY, was arrested on January 9 for alleged DUI, bond violation, and failure to yield.

Kory Graham, of Marbleton, WY, was arrested on January 9 for alleged DUI.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Josiah Rooney, of Daniel, WY, was arrested on January 9, for alleged DUI, and failure to maintain lane of travel.

Guillermo Vazquez, of Jackson, WY, was arrested on January 15 for alleged DUI.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.