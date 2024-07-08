Sublette County Arrest Report for July 1-8, 2024

PINEDALE — The following individual was booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from July 1-8, 2024.

Herbert Haley, of Pinedale, Wyoming, was arrested July 6 for alleged DUI, tail lights, and no seatbelt.

Abraham Julander, of Clearfield, Utah, was arrested July 1 for alleged possession of a controlled substance.

Jason Palacios, of Pinedale, Wyoming, was arrested July 4 for alleged aggravated assault, domestic battery, and probation violation.

Dalton Watkins, of Grantsville, Utah, was arrested July 1 for alleged driving on a suspended license and possession of a controlled substance.

Ignacio Gegorio-Mauricio, of Pinedale, Wyoming, was arrested July 5 for alleged DUI.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.