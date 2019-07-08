Sublette County Arrest Report for July 1 to July 8

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from July 1 to July 8.

Kristan Kane, of Lee’s Summit, MO, was arrested July 2 for alleged breach of peace.

Matthew Kielkowski, of Riverton, UT, was arrested on July 4 for alleged DUI, open container, failure to maintain lane of travel, and probation violation.

Caden Wallace, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested July 7 for alleged public intoxication.

Teddy Daniels, of Marbleton, WY, was arrested on July 5 for alleged DUI, driving on a suspended license, expired registration, and no insurance.