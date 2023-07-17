Sublette County Arrest Report for July 10-17, 2023

Sublette County Arrest Report for July 10-17, 2023

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from July 10-17, 2023.

Lawrence Curtin, of Swan Valley, ID, was book July 11 for (2) warrants for failure to appear.

Jaedan Robinson, of Salem, UT, was book July 11 for (2) warrants for failure to appear and (2) warrants for bond revocation.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Kraig Reid, of Big Piney, WY, was arrested July 14 for alleged domestic battery.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

Related Articles

Arizona Woman Gored by Bison in Yellowstone National Park

Arizona Woman Gored by Bison in Yellowstone National Park

Western Board Passes $50M Budget￼

Western Board Passes $50M Budget￼

Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Nova & Kittens

Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Nova & Kittens

Equipment Vandalism Stalls BLM Road Improvements 

Equipment Vandalism Stalls BLM Road Improvements 