Sublette County Arrest Report for July 15-22, 2024

PINEDALE — The following individual was booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from July 15-22, 2024.

Brandin Glenn, of Pinedale, Wyoming, was arrested July 15 for alleged reckless endangerment and breach of peace.

Andrew Protz, of Boulder, Wyoming, was arrested July 15 for alleged bond violation.

Robert Birdinground, of Lodge Grass, Montana, was arrested July 21 for alleged public intoxication.

Nicholas Sampson, of Tampa, Florida, was arrested July 21 for alleged simple assault and interference with a peace officer.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.