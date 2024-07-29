Sublette County Arrest Report for July 22-29, 2024

PINEDALE — The following individual was booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from July 22-29, 2024.

Tegan Hughes, of Marbleton, Wyoming, was arrested July 23 for alleged domestic battery.

Michael Lafontaine, of St. Louis, Missouri, was arrested July 24 for alleged driving on a suspended license and speeding.

Joshua Locker, of Marbleton, Wyoming, was arrested July 24 for alleged DUI, possession of a controlled substance and open container.

Eugene Mcelhannon, of Powell, Wyoming, was arrested for alleged driving on a suspended license 2nd offense and bond violation.

Josephine Brown, of Pinedale, Wyoming, was arrested July 22 on a warrant for DUI, failure to maintain lane of travel, duty to report an accident and bond violation.

Leslie Mikolajczyk, of Big Piney, Wyoming, was arrested July 26 for alleged domestic battery.

Steven Pfisterer, of Marbleton, Wyoming, was arrested July 27 for alleged DUI and possession of a controlled substance.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.