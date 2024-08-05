Sublette County Arrest Report for July 29- August 5, 2024

PINEDALE — The following individual was booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from July 29- August 5, 2024.

Randy Hansen, of Daniel, Wyoming, was arrested August 1 for alleged sexual exploitation of children.

James Harken, of Royal Oak, Michigan, was arrested August 3 for alleged criminal trespass.

Levi Sailors, of Rock Springs, Wyoming, was booked August 1 on a warrant for probation revocation.

Jason Fell, of Boulder, Colorado, was arrested July 30 for alleged DUI, speeding, and no insurance.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

