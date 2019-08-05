Sublette County Arrest Report for July 29 to August 5

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from July 29 to August 5.

Taylor Blanchard, of Boulder, WY, was booked August 1 for alleged probation violation.

Donald Burgess, of Salina, UT, was arrested July 30 for alleged DUI.

Kayhla Carey, of Boulder, WY, was arrested August 3 for alleged DUI, failure to maintain lane of travel, and speeding in a superintendent zone.

Tyrinn Barron, of Ogden, UT, was arrested July 30 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Amanda Janisieski, of Marbleton, WY, was arrested August 3 for alleged possession of a controlled substance.

Rebecca Lemon-Keith, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested July 30 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Kenneth Mallow, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested July 30 on a warrant for failure to appear.

Keith Fila, of Marbleton, WY, was arrested on August 3 for an alleged probation violation.

Antonio Suarez, of Jacksonville, NC, was arrested August 4 for alleged driving on a suspended license and speeding.