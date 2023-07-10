Sublette County Arrest Report for July 3-10, 2023

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from July 3-10, 2023.

Christopher Brost, of Marbleton, WY, was booked July 8 for a warrant for failure to pay child support.

Luna Serrano, of Bondurant, WY, was arrested July 8 for alleged DWUI.

Adam James, of Lilliwaup, WA, was arrested July 8 for alleged DWUI.

Aaron Sterck, of Boulder, WY, was arrested on July 8 for alleged simple battery.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.