Sublette County Arrest Report for July 31 – August 8, 2023

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from July 24-31, 2023.

Bryan Deruiter-Zylker of Pinedale, Wyoming, turned himself in August 1 on a warrant for alleged failure to appear.

Corey Johnson of Marbleton, Wyoming, turned himself in August 1 on a warrant for alleged contempt of court.

Justin Rogers of Pinedale, Wyoming, was arrested on August 4 for allegedly driving under the influence.

Dana Schleth of Roseville, California, was arrested on August 4 for allegedly driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, and speeding.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.