Sublette County Arrest Report for July 31 – August 8, 2023

Sublette County Arrest Report for July 31 – August 8, 2023

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from July 24-31, 2023.

Bryan Deruiter-Zylker of Pinedale, Wyoming, turned himself in August 1 on a warrant for alleged failure to appear.

Corey Johnson of Marbleton, Wyoming, turned himself in August 1 on a warrant for alleged contempt of court.

Advertisement - Story continues below...

Justin Rogers of Pinedale, Wyoming, was arrested on August 4 for allegedly driving under the influence.

Dana Schleth of Roseville, California, was arrested on August 4 for allegedly driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, and speeding.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Related Articles

Rock Springs Man Faces First-Degree Murder Charge

Rock Springs Man Faces First-Degree Murder Charge

Run for a Great Cause at the Coats for Kids 5K Family Walk/Run and 10K Trail Challenge

Run for a Great Cause at the Coats for Kids 5K Family Walk/Run and 10K Trail Challenge

Man Injured by Grizzly Bear in Shoshone National Forest

Man Injured by Grizzly Bear in Shoshone National Forest

Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Frankie, Meadow & Honey

Adorable & Adoptable–Pets of the Week: Frankie, Meadow & Honey