Sublette County Arrest Report for July 8 to July 15

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from July 8 to July 15.

Andrew Holcomb, of Green River, WY, was arrested July 13 for alleged DUI, possesion of a controlled substance and no insurance.

Jeremy Horn, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested on July 9 for alleged DUI, open container, and possession of a controlled substance.

John St. Clair, of Lynnwood, WA, was arrested July 10 for alleged public intoxication.

Joseph Chandler, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested on July 8 on two warrant for failure to pay.

Robert Petersen, of Pinedale, WY, was arrested July 10 on a warrant for domestic battery and unlawful contact.

Roxanne Ramage, of Pinedale, WY was arrested July 9 on a warrant for bond revocation.

Eric Miskey, of Carmel by the Sea, CA, was arrested July 9 for alleged criminal entry, vandalism, interference with a peace officer, and a warrant out of California.

Jacob Hintz, of Marbleton, WY, was arrested July 15 for alleged probation violation.