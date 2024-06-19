Sublette County Arrest Report for June 10-17, 2024

PINEDALE — The following individual was booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from June 10-17, 2024.

Michael Delaney, of Pinedale, Wyoming, was arrested June 14 for alleged DUI.

Byron Vasquez-Lemus, of Des Moines, Iowa, was arrested June 11 for alleged driving without a valid drivers license and no insurance.

Tyler Barker, of Big Piney, Wyoming, was arrested June 15 for alleged DUI, speeding in a construction zone, failure to maintain lane and open container.

Connor Hanson, of Marbleton, Wyoming, was arrested June 11 for alleged theft of a vehicle, aggravated eluding and property damage.

A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.