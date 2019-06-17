Sublette County Arrest Report for June 10 to June 17

PINEDALE — The following individuals were booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from June 10 to June 17.

Aaron Fandek, of Cora, WY, was arrested June 14 for alleged DUI and speeding.

Leonard Handy, of Boulder, WY, was arrested on June 14 for alleged child abuse, child endangerment, aggravated assault, and sexual assault.

Dillon Ohman, of Bozeman, MT, was arrested June 16 for alleged DUI, open container, driving without a valid drivers license, speeding, and no seatbelt.

Michael Barnicle, of Marbleton, WY, was arrested June 15 for DUI and driving on a suspended license.

Jarin Smith, of LaBarge, WY, was arrested June 12 on a warrant for probation revocation and contempt of court.

Zachary Roth, of Superior, CO, was arrested June 15 for alleged driving on a suspended license and speeding.